D-Nice Brings Club Quarantine To The Kennedy Center This Weekend

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

D-Nice entertained the masses during the height of the pandemic with his popular “Club Quarantine” DJ sets on Instagram Live and now he’s bringing that energy to the Nation’s Capital. This coming weekend, D-Nice will host a three-day event at the Kennedy Center featuring top names in comedy and music.

DJ D-Nice and the Club Quarantine Live Residency kicks off on Friday, October 6 with the CQ Comedy Showcase hosted by Royale Watkins and music from DJ Clark Kent. The showcase will feature Chris Spencer, Michael Che, Sherri Shepherd, Gina Yashere, Zainab Johnson, and Flex Alexander.

The following evening (October 7), Club Quarantine Live with D-Nice will feature the likes of MC Lyte, Kem, Muni Long, Machel Montano, Jadakiss, Camp Lo, Vin Rock of Naughty By Nature fame, Tracie Spencer, Shancie, and Frédéric Yonnet. Chris Spencer will serve as the host with Igmar Thomas and the Revive Big Band will help out with the background tunes.

Wrapping up the three-day weekend is CQ Praise & Worship on Sunday (October 8) with Hezekiah Walker, Anthony Brown and group therAPy, Tim Bowman Jr., Maranda Curtis & Faithy City Music, Mali Music, Jules Juda, J.J. Hairston, Virtue, and Charles Jenkins.

“The lineup we’ve prepared is nothing short of breathtaking. This opportunity has left me overflowing with emotions, and I can hardly contain my excitement for the Club Quarantine Live Residency at the Kennedy Center and the phenomenal community of artists that will be participating as part of it,” D-Nice shared in a press release statement. “It is a special curation encompassing the incredible sounds of hip-hop, R&B, gospel, soca, jazz, and comedy. We invite audiences and our CQ Fam to join us and get ready for an unforgettable experience that will touch your soul and make you dance with joy. Together, we’ll continue to create magical moments that will last a lifetime.”

For tickets to the Club Quarantine Live Residency, please follow this link.

—

Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

D-Nice Brings Club Quarantine To The Kennedy Center This Weekend was originally published on hiphopwired.com