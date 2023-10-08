Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is loving motherhood, and at 50 years old, she feels like she timed it just right.

In a recent Instagram post, the Bring It On alum got candid about why becoming a mother later in life was the perfect decision for her. For the actress, the timing allowed her to “heal past traumas” and not pass anything traumatic onto her child.

“People always ask, ‘Is it worth it? Having kids later in life? There’s a lot that goes into that answer,” Union said in the video. “But in a nutshell: hell yeah, it’s been worth it.”

The mother of 4-year-old Kaavia also said that having her child when she did “changed my life in so many wondrous ways that it does make me wish I had done it earlier, just so I have even more time with Kaav. I even have more time as a mom.” She also explained that her choice to become a mother at that time was perfect timing for her, simply because that was the time that she was fully healed.

“I had committed to healing eternally, so I didn’t pass all that generational trauma onto Kaav,” she continued in the social media video. “And had I been a day younger, even, certainly 10, 15, 20 years before, I would have passed along way too many traumatic things to my child.”

And it looks like she’s got this motherhood thing down because she frequently opens up about how she tries to be the best mom possible while making sure her daughter always feels confident in any situation. In doing so, she often shares photos and videos of her life with her daughter, including this adorable video where she and Kaavia indulge in self care and talk about the importance of giving love.

In addition to her daughter Kaavia, whom Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed via surrogate in 2018, the beauty is also a bonus mom to Wade’s other children from previous relationships – Zaire, 21, Zaya, 16, and Xavier, 9.

Gabrielle Union Is Grateful She Became A Mother Later In Life was originally published on hellobeautiful.com