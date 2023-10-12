Gay Last Name Gets Author’s Book flagged as Sexually Explicit.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Alabama library flagged a children’s book because the author’s last name is ‘Gay’

Next,

Books are being banned and getting censored.

This one was flagged as sexually explicit, not for the subject matter, or for the name of the book, but for the name on it.

The author’s name is Marie-Louise Gay and her picture book “Read Me a Story, Stella,” is about a girl named Stella who teaches her younger brother the joys of reading. The book is volume 7 in a popular series that has sold 2 million copies in 10 languages.

The library’s public relations director said, the list was created to “protect the collection from anticipated challenges” and was never intended “as a directive to move or remove materials.” Also, “The inclusion of the author’s name was the result of a keyword search to identify potentially targeted subject areas.”

Now the book was not removed but the library system has acknowledged that the decision to flag it was a mistake.

He added,, “Unfortunately, we did not effectively communicate the review process from the administration to the staff conducting it.”

That’s a my bad situation. But some books are crazy, social media, music. It’s all kind of stuff out here that our kids are soaking up.

We need to flag

Source: NBC