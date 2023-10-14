Taraji P. Henson Serves Looks With Regina King And Angela Bassett At A Schiaparelli Event

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Taraji P. Henson linked up with her girls Regina King and Angela Bassett over the weekend and gave us a total beauty overload all in one photo!

The actresses reunited at a Schiaparelli event in Los Angeles where they were all dressed in their very best looks, and of course, they each served face in the process.

Taraji looked stunning as she posed in an all-white, textured dress with an elegant hem. The thin strapped dress was from the luxury brand and fit her like a glove, stopping just above her calves. She paired the look with a white handbag and black pumps and rocked her hair in a slicked-back ponytail for the fashionable evening.

The Baby Boy actress shared a short IG Reel of her full attire and was sure to give us a mini fashion show of the stunning look. Check it out below.

While attending the event, she flicked it up with fellow actresses Regina King and Angela Bassett, who were also dressed to the nines in looks from the brand.

Regina opted for a reddish-pink corset top that appeared to be velvet material. She paired the look with black slacks and a matching black handbag. The actress also wore her hair short with tight curls.

Angela was also decked out in a stunning look and rocked a black blazer with gold embellishments. She paired the sophisticated look with black slacks and carried a cream-colored hang bag.

With her hair in loose curls, Angela was all smiles while posing for photos with Taraji.

Taraji also shared photos from inside the event on her Instagram page and was sure to show off the actresses’ stunning looks in the process. Check out the photo dump below.

We just love it when our faves link up and serve looks in one photo!

