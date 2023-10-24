Off-Duty Pilot Is facing Over 80 Charges for what he did midflight

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Off-Duty Pilot Allegedly Tried Stopping Commercial Flight’s Engines Mid-Air, Now Facing 83 Counts of Attempted Murder

First up

Alaska airlines has a new slogan which says for the same price, you just get more.

And for 80 passengers and 4 crew members on this flight from Washington to San Francisco, they got just that.

According to a statement from Alaska Airlines, an off-duty pilot sitting in the jump seat of the cockpit allegedly tried to shut off fuel to the engine through the plane’s fire suppression system, midflight.

Luckily, the flight crew reacted quickly and were able to reset the fire suppression handles which restored fuel flow and prevented fuel starvation.

Not only that, according to the Port of Portland Police Department, the flight crew “was able to detain the subject and the flight landed safely at Portland International Airport.

The off duty pilot was arrested and is facing more than 80 counts of attempted murder and reckless endangerment.

Talk about a wild ride.

So how was your flight?

