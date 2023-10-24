This Baltimore Artist Gets National Recognition

THE BUZZ!
SunChips highlights Baltimore artist on limited-edition chip bags nationwide
A Popular snack brand is showcasing the talents of this Baltimore artist on a national level.
Megan Lewis, a longtime artist born and raised in West Baltimore, is one of three artists honored through the SunChips “Art Seen” program.
The project highlights diverse artists whose paintings and perspectives brighten the world. The winning artists were selected from over a dozen competitors.
Each winner receives a mural in Washington, D.C., at 2423 18th St., and their design featured on SunChips bags.
“I’ve been to Target and Walmart and all of the places, and it’s literally in every store, every major brand store,” Lewis said. “To go there and to see something that I designed with an array of other brands it’s insane. It really is cool.”
She added, “It definitely projects and lets my name get into places that it hasn’t, so I’m very grateful for that.”
So grab a bag of SunChips and show some Bmore love!
Source: WBAL11
