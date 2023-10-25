Baltimore Topgolf is up for sale!
Nearly a year after it opened in downtown, the business is listed at more than $59.3 million, according to Matthews Real Estate Investment Services.
The location still has 19 years remaining on its initial 20-year lease.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Click here for the sale details of the property.
Topgolf Baltimore opened last year on Oct. 28.
The venue has three levels and employs more than 500 associates.
The 65,000-square-foot Baltimore site is the third in Maryland with other locations in Germantown and National Harbor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Topgolf Listed For Sale Nearly One Year After Opening was originally published on 92q.com
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Celebrating 40 Years Of New Edition On Magic 95.9: What's Your Favorite New Edition Song?