The Baltimore County Police Department is hosting a steering wheel lock giveaway amid a rise in vehicle thefts in Baltimore.
Baltimore County residents who own a 2011-2022 Hyundai vehicle with a “turn-key-to-start” ignition can stop by the Baltimore County Police Department’s Essex Precinct on October 31 and receive a free wheel lock.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, Kia owners can also receive wheel locks.
The locks will be handed out from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore County Police To Host Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway On Halloween was originally published on 92q.com
-
Richard Roundtree Passes Away, X Salutes The Legend
-
Lupita Nyong’o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
Radio One Baltimore's Think Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch
-
Radio One Baltimore’s 2023 Bra-Cast
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
D.L. Hughley Show x One Community
-
Celebrating 40 Years Of New Edition On Magic 95.9: What's Your Favorite New Edition Song?