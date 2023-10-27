Three Students Injured In Shooting Near Carver Vocational-Technical High School

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after three students were injured as classes began Friday morning in a shooting near Carver Vocational-Technical High School,.

The shooting happened at Presstman and North Bentalou Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said two sixteen-year-olds were found shot at the scene and a third 17-year-old victim walked into an area hospital.

One of the 16-year-old victims was shot in the chest and required a chest press and tourniquet but they are all expected to survive.

At this time police are looking for the shooter.

Baltimore City Schools asked families not to go to the school at this time and said the families of those injured have been notified.

The school district said all students are inside and the campus is secure.

“No resident in any corner of our city should feel unsafe going to school in the morning,” Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said in a statement. “No parent in our city should feel uneasy dropping their son or daughter off at the school doors. It’s simply unacceptable, but that paralyzing fear is something too many residents in our city live with each day. We needed no reminder of that, but today brought all of those fears back to the surface.”

