Be enlightened with co-hosts Rev. Phyllis Linnes, Bro. Roy Noel, and Bro. Stacy Holmes (aka BFBC) as they discuss the changing times of the day and how the church MUST ADAPT to technology, and the needs of the community OR DIE!. In this podcast discussion, there’s understanding on how to achieve this by staying RELEVANT to our Youth, Young Adults, and Older Members while remaining “CHRIST-CENTERED”. In this episode just know that the hosts will always keep it 100% REAL, RELEVANT, and RAW! Watch the full discussion below….
Special Guest in this episode include;
- Rev. Derk Sloane: Youth Pastor, First AME Church Manassas
- Bro. James Sloane, Young Adult
The T.Y. Podcast is brought to you by First AME Church Manassas located at 10313 South Grant Ave. Manassas, Virginia 20110. You can contact this church by calling 703-361-8791, emailing TVministry@famechurch.com or visiting www.FAMEchurch.com
Why The Church Must "Adapt or Die" In These New Times And Know God Is Still In Control
