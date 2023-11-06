30,000 pounds Of Chicken Nuggets Get Recalled

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Next,

Staying on the topic of kids and bad food.

A lot of kids enjoy eating chicken nuggets. But I’m sure they wouldn’t if they started finding pieces of metal in them.

Well, that is the reason behind Tyson Foods voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of dino-shaped chicken nuggets. Consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the patties.

The recall affects 29-ounce plastic bag packages of Tyson brand fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” sold to retailers in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The products were produced at one location on September 5, 2023, and have a “best if used by date” of September 4, 2024.

There has been one minor oral injury associated with the nuggets, but no other reports of harm. Consumers who have the recalled nuggets should discard them or return them to the store.

Nuggets with metal is not a good way to get your kids iron up.

Be sure to check those nuggets at home.

Source: CNN