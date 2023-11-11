Daddy Daughter Time: Russell Wilson Shares Sweet Photo Set With Daughter Sienna

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Russell Wilson loves having daddy-daughter time with his and Ciara’s daughter Sienna and it’s the sweetest thing ever!

Over the weekend, the athlete shared a photo set where the adorable daddy-daughter duo were all smiles as they shared a sweet moment together. In the photo dump, Wilson wore a red, long-sleeved T-shirt to match Sienna’s adorable red and black tracksuit.

The two smiled lovingly at each other while Sienna placed her arms around her proud dad in one photo. In the other, the NFL player lifted his only daughter onto his shoulders to give us a sweet pose.

“Daddy-Daughter time . Best job in the world taking care of you. Love you, Sienna!”, he captioned the photo dump. Check it out below.

“Our princess! She’s so sweet ,” Ciara captioned the photo of her hubby and their adorable daughter. So cute!

Our Favorite Daddy-Daughter Duo

We just love seeing Sienna enjoying time with her athletic father, and Wilson certainly enjoys sharing these sweet moments with us as well. Earlier this year, the proud papa took his daughter to their very first daddy-daughter dance, and our hearts melted! Ahead of the occasion, the athlete shared a super cute video of the duo on his Instagram page and certainly gave us fashion goals in the process.

For their stylish looks, Wilson donned a mauve suit with a white shirt underneath and a gold chain to accessorize the dapper ensemble. Sienna matched her dad’s fly and rocked an adorable pink dress with a waist bow that was perfect for the loving occasion.

In the Instagram video, the pro footballer gave his baby girl a bouquet of pink flowers before helping Sienna get into their black SUV.

“Our first Daddy Daughter Dance! And yes we danced to Girl on Fire! ” the athlete and proud father captioned the sweet video at the time.

Check it out below.

