Novara Skincare Is Tackling Beauty And Mental Health One Product At A Time

Novara’s skincare collection is more than just another cleanser, toner, and serum combination on the market that promises fabulous results. It’s a luxurious beauty experience that treats your skin with exotic ingredients while promoting mental and emotional wellness.

The beauty industry is bustling with various products aiming to transform the hair, skin, and beyond. But not many promote healthy mindsets as well as glowing skin. Novara skincare aims to do this for women and more. The owner, Reshona Jessamy, found herself in a space that most Black women can relate to. She was fighting to prove her worth in a toxic work environment and was wrongfully terminated. Due to the effects of that experience, she battled with mental anguish and eventually attempted suicide.

After piecing herself back together through radical self-care, she emerged from her depression with a new mission. “I found myself seated on the couch, engaged in a heartfelt conversation with my boyfriend, now my husband. I expressed a burning desire to make a difference in the lives of other women on their mental health journeys,” expressed Jessamy. “I confided in him, sharing my vision of telling women that they are loved, that their existence is meaningful, and that they are not alone in their struggles.” With the help of her significant other, Jessamy got the ingenious idea to use skincare as the portal to uplift and empower women.

Novara Connects Beauty and Emotional Wellness

Novara emerged with a vision of connecting beauty and emotional wellness. Not only is Novara the only skincare brand that sources ingredients and beauty secrets from Egypt, South Africa, Asia, and Southeast Europe, but each product box holds a unique affirmation that aims to encourage its consumers. “These messages are designed to remind women that they are loved and adored and that they matter. Reading words of affirmation, engaging in therapy, and formulating skincare all played a pivotal role in my emergence from the grips of depression. So, I decided to use what I learned to help others,” spoke the beauty guru.

In addition to blessing her customers with positive sayings, Jessamy ensures that 20% of her brand’s profits go to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “Novara believes that by providing comprehensive support, fostering dialogue, and addressing systemic issues, we can make a lasting impact on women’s wellness and mental health for generations to come,” stated the founder.

Novara Products

Encased in sleek aqua-colored packaging topped with gold caps, Novara oozes luxury on the outside and is equipped with nourishment on the inside (similar to its mission). The Purifying Cleanser is gentle yet effective at removing impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils and contains vital ingredients for vibrant skin. The Illuminating Serum contains triple hyaluronic acid, centella asiatica, and arginine, powerhouse ingredients that ensure firmer, radiant, youthful skin. “Novara sources the highest quality and most potent ingredients from around the world to formulate our products,” remarked Jessamy. “I spoke with the eldest in villages and communities to learn of their beauty rituals and the ingredients they’ve relied on for centuries. These international ingredients became the foundation for the skincare line in addition to science-backed ingredients.”

Novara plans to expand beyond the skincare realm to continue emboldening women and inflict change in the beauty and mental health sectors. The brand’s future plans include wellness retreats, grant funding to alleviate the financial burden of therapy services, and more. “Novara is not just a skincare brand, but a movement that aspires to be a powerful force for positive change in women’s lives,” affirmed Jessamy.

Click here to purchase products or to learn more about Novara.

