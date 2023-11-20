Maryland Listed As One Of The States in FDA Cantaloupe Recall.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

FDA warns against eating recalled cantaloupe over salmonella risk

U.S. food safety officials are urging people not to consume recalled cantaloupe products due to the potential risk of salmonella infection. An ongoing investigation has linked at least 43 illnesses across 15 states to the bacteria, with 17 people requiring hospitalization.

Three brands have been implicated in the recall: Malchita, Aldi, and Vinyard.

The recalled cantaloupe products were sold in stores in over a dozen states including Maryland and Canada.

Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, which can manifest within 6 hours to 6 days after consuming contaminated food. While most individuals recover within 4 to 7 days, children under 5 and older adults are at a higher risk of developing severe, sometimes fatal, complications.

Source: NPR / USA Today