Maryland Listed As One Of The States in FDA Cantaloupe Recall.

U.S. food safety officials are urging people not to consume recalled cantaloupe products due to the potential risk of salmonella infection. An ongoing investigation has linked at least 43 illnesses across 15 states to the bacteria, with 17 people requiring hospitalization.
Three brands have been implicated in the recall: Malchita, Aldi, and Vinyard.
The recalled cantaloupe products were sold in stores in over a dozen states including Maryland and Canada.
Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, which can manifest within 6 hours to 6 days after consuming contaminated food. While most individuals recover within 4 to 7 days, children under 5 and older adults are at a higher risk of developing severe, sometimes fatal, complications.
FDA Recommends:
- If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.
- Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice.
- Use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
- Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a salmonella infection after eating recalled cantaloupe.
