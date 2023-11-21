Manny – A Male Nanny Gets Sentenced to over 700 years.

THE BUZZ!
California male nanny sentenced to over 700 years for sexual assaulting, filming young boys
First up
In a disturbing case that has shocked the community, A male nanny who advertised himself as a “manny” across southern California, has been sentenced to over 700 years in prison for sexually assaulting 16 young boys.
The manny was convicted on more than 30 felonies, including showing child sexual abuse material,
According to prosecutors, he made a statement to the court and never apologized. He did however say that, “he prided himself on bringing smiles to your children and all the good times we shared were 100% genuine,
According to the Orange County DA, Those children in his care, ”The victims range in age from two to 12 years old.
The jury convicted him on 34 felony counts resulting in 705 years to life. Plus an additional two years and eight months for a 707 year prison sentence.
You can’t just trust what they print on the label, or write on the website. You can’t even trust what they say out of their mouth.
Trust is so important
Glad he was caught.
Source: The Guardian / USA Today
