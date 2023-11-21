Workplace Culture: Sex Parties On The Job

Belgium’s largest prison, is at the center of a shocking sex scandal involving ten guards and staffers.

Accusations include organizing jacuzzi orgies and using colorful bracelets to determine sex partners. Allegedly, these parties took place after work hours, with some incidents occurring during shifts.

A staffer, identified as “S,” was described as a “nymphomaniac,” demanding sex from colleagues in order to do her job. The source added that a senior official at the prison allegedly allowed “S” to use his office to have sex with co-workers during her shift.

The jacuzzi was owned by a male guard, who was reportedly banned from entering the women’s wing of the prison after allegedly having sex with female inmates, the Daily Mail reported.

Reports claim the employee identified as “S” has since been moved to work in the women’s wing only in a bid to “calm her sexual urges.”

An ongoing official inquiry is examining the allegations, with prison officials committed to investigating the claims and potential disciplinary action.

So how is your workplace environment.