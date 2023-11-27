Listen Live
Alabama Riverboat Brawl Leads To Some Other Kinds Of Fights

Published on November 27, 2023

Alabama Riverboat Brawl Participants Launch Merch Line, Look to Take Legal Action Against People Using Their Likeness

Speaking about social media. The Alabama Riverboat Brawl was all over every platform.

But there is still some fighting happening in the aftermath of everything.

Reggie Ray and Tammie Howard, two participants in the brawl launched a merchandise line called the ‘Alabama Brawl Collection.’ The collection includes tees, sweatshirts, hoodies, caps, water bottles, and mugs that read slogans like “Chairman for Justice,” “Fade in the Water,” and “Lift Every Chair and Swing.” The collection also invites customers to “celebrate the bravery of the Alabama Brawl.”
On some online sites, they noticed other sellers making inventory based on the brawl. Now they are taking legal action against sellers who have used their likeness and trademark without permission.
From the riverfront to the courtroom.

Source: Complex

