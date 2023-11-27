Doctors Shocked To Find A Fully Intact Fly In Man’s body

THE BUZZ!

Horror as fly found inside Missouri man’s intestines

Lastly,

Imagine going to get a routine checkup and the doctors tell you they made a bizarre discovery.

Well, a team of doctors in Missouri found a fully intact fly inside the colon of a 63-year-old man during a routine colon screening. The patient had no idea how the fly got into his body, and doctors are still unsure how it managed to survive the digestive system.

According to them, if the fly had entered through the patient’s mouth, upper digestive enzymes and stomach acid would have destroyed it. The fly, however, was intact, so this hypothesis seems less likely.

“If from the bottom, an opening must have been created wide enough for the fly to fly undetected into the colon and survive without any light in the middle of a very curvy intestine.” “However, this seems unlikely too.” they said.

So how did this fly get that far in this man’s body and stay intact? that is the mystery.

But I couldn’t help but think of the popular phrase you smell like something crawled up inside you and died.

In this case something did.

Well we’re not really sure how it got there.