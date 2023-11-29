Humans are better at this now, but not as good as we were pre pandemic

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

US life expectancy rebounded in 2022 but not back to pre-pandemic levels

First up.

Humans are living a little bit longer.

After two years of decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic, life expectancy in the United States edged up by 1.1 years in 2022, reaching an average of 77.5 years. While this represents a positive step toward recovery, it still falls short of pre-pandemic levels.

CDC data shows American Indian people had the most significant increase in life expectancy in 2022 with 2.3 years added. Their life expectancy was 67.9 years, lower than any other racial or ethnic group.

The gap in life expectancy between White and Black people has been narrowing over the past three decades. In 2022, White people had the smallest rebound in life expectancy, which narrowed the gap even more. Their life expectancy last year was 77.5 years, compared with 72.8 years for Black people.

Hispanic and Asian people tend to live longer. The average life expectancy for Hispanic people was 80 years, and for Asian people, it was 84.5 years.

So Black people, we have to make sure we take better care of ourselves. We have stay around a lot longer.

Source: CNN