Suspect in Baltimore Tracked Down from Rubber Bands From His Braces.

Rubber bands from sex offender's braces used to link him to woman's alleged kidnapping from Baltimore park

Back in town.

Some times what comes out of your mouth can make you tell on yourself. In this incident, it was literally what came out of this man’s mouth that got him arrested.

Rubber bands from s suspect’s braces were used to identify him as the man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman in Leakin Park on November 7, 2023.

Afterwards, Baltimore investigators found packets of rubber bands used for braces at the crime scene. They were able to trace the rubber bands back to a dental office in Ellicott City, Maryland. The staff at the dental office recognized the suspect from a photo lineup, and the victim later identified him as well.

According to online records, he was listed as an inmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. His charges include kidnapping, assault and sex abuse crimes

Lose lips sink ships. But loose braces can get you cases.

Source: NBC