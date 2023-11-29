Listen Live
The Buzz

Suspect in Baltimore Tracked Down from Rubber Bands From His Braces.

Published on November 29, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Rubber bands from sex offender’s braces used to link him to woman’s alleged kidnapping from Baltimore park

Lastly,
Back in town.
Some times what comes out of your mouth can make you tell on yourself. In this incident, it was literally what came out of this man’s mouth that got him arrested.
Rubber bands from s suspect’s braces were used to identify him as the man who allegedly kidnapped and assaulted a woman in Leakin Park on November 7, 2023.

Related Stories

The victim was tied up and beaten by the man, who also strangled her until she passed out twice. She tried to calm the man by asking him to pray with her, as he was prone to “fits of rage.” She also asked him to help her find her glasses, which would give her time to untie herself, escape, and call for help.

Afterwards, Baltimore investigators found packets of rubber bands used for braces at the crime scene. They were able to trace the rubber bands back to a dental office in Ellicott City, Maryland. The staff at the dental office recognized the suspect from a photo lineup, and the victim later identified him as well.
According to online records, he was listed as an inmate at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. His charges include kidnapping, assault and sex abuse crimes
Lose lips sink ships. But loose braces can get you cases.

Source: NBC

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion suspect the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close