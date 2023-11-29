Suspect in Baltimore Tracked Down from Rubber Bands From His Braces.

THE BUZZ!
Rubber bands from sex offender’s braces used to link him to woman’s alleged kidnapping from Baltimore park
The victim was tied up and beaten by the man, who also strangled her until she passed out twice. She tried to calm the man by asking him to pray with her, as he was prone to “fits of rage.” She also asked him to help her find her glasses, which would give her time to untie herself, escape, and call for help.
Source: NBC
-
Cassie Accuses Diddy of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Diddy Gets Romantic And Throws A Surprise Party For Cassie’s 29th Birthday
-
Diddy Announces A New Addition To The Fam; Snoop & Master P May Have To Find A Ne Name; & Parents Suing Video Game Fortnite.
-
Marlon Wayans Talks Journey Of Accepting Transgender Son, Social Media Salutes
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Ferguson Cops, Courts Targeted African-Americans To Increase Revenue [VIDEO]
-
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & Cassie Settle Lawsuit That Accused Him Of Rape & Abuse