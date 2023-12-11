Incentive: Become A Police officer and Get A Canoe, For Real.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Minnesota police department in a remote town is using $3,800 canoes as a hiring incentive

First up.

Incentives matter.

The Ely Police Department in Minnesota is struggling to recruit new officers, facing the same challenges as countless other law enforcement agencies across the country. To attract more candidates, they’re offering a unique incentive: free Kevlar canoes worth $3,800.

Ely, a small town known for its access to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, hopes this unusual perk will entice potential officers. The department, with just 6 officers including the chief and assistant chief, is currently seeking to fill one position with another opening expected soon.

The Police Chief believes the offer will set them apart from other departments. “Lots of police departments offer hiring bonuses,” he said, “so we were looking for a way to stand out.”

There is a catch, however. New recruits and current employees who accept the free canoes must commit to staying with the department for three years. If they leave earlier, they’ll have to pay back a portion of the canoe’s value.

There’s always a catch. Hopefully they can catch some new officers too.