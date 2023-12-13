Flying With No Passport, No Ticket – A Federal Crime

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Man charged after flying from Denmark to LA with no passport or ticket

First up.

How hard do you think it is to get on a plane and fly internationally without a passport or a plane ticket?

For this Russian man it wasn’t hard at all.

The man managed to sneak past airport security and board a flight from Denmark to Los Angeles.

While on the 12 hour flight he sat in an unoccupied seat and wandered around the plane changing seats multiple times. He requested two meals at each service and even tried to eat the cabin crew’s chocolate.

After landing he told authorities he left his passport on the plane, but none was found. He also stated that he couldn’t remember how he got on the plane. How he got through security without a boarding pass. And said he didn’t know if he had an airline ticket.

He soon learned that flying without these two things he was not considered a passenger rather a stowaway which is a federal crime.

He is accused of being a stowaway aboard an aircraft, which is a felony under US law, and carries a maximum five-year prison sentence if proved guilty.

I’d rather pay for my ticket with money versus jail time.

Source: The Guardian