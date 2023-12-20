Neighborly Love, more Like Neighborly Hate. Couple Arrested and Being Investigated by FBI

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

FBI surround home of South Carolina couple who had BURNING CROSS in their backyard after ‘harassing their black neighbors and yelled racial slurs at them’

A South Carolina couple faces serious charges and an FBI civil rights investigation after allegedly terrorizing their Black neighbors with racial slurs, threats, and a burning cross.

They are accused of second-degree harassment and civil rights violations following months of increasing tensions resulting in a Thanksgiving night incident that drew the FBI’s attention.

The dispute all started over construction work at the black couples residence. To prevent the work from being completed, the white couple tried to trespass on their neighbor’s land. They also made a flaming cross in their own yard the following evening, facing the residences of their neighbors.

And it continued after that. According to reports, the man posted the address of the black couple on Facebook. He claims he was “summoning the devil’s army” and that he would make them “pay.” The woman then mentioned how she had slain a black woman on Thanksgiving in the past.

That intimidation along with the racial slurs caught on camera from police bodycam footage lead to their arrest.

What happened to love thy neighbor as thyself.