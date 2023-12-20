Neighborly Love, more Like Neighborly Hate. Couple Arrested and Being Investigated by FBI

THE BUZZ!
FBI surround home of South Carolina couple who had BURNING CROSS in their backyard after ‘harassing their black neighbors and yelled racial slurs at them’
First up.
Do you really know your neighbor?
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Actor Christian Keyes Accuses Unnamed “Powerful” Person Of Sexual Harassment
-
Jonathan Majors Found Guilty Of Reckless Assault & Harassment
-
Same Day: Spa Shooter Bought His Gun Faster Than Georgia Voter Registration Takes
-
Congratulations! Ciara Welcomes A Beautiful Baby Girl, Amora Princess
-
Kanye West Doubled Down On Comments & Opinion On Adolf Hitler With Alex Jones
-
SWAT Raids 77 Year Old Woman's Home; Gay Rights And Religion At The Supreme Court; & 10 year Old Charged As An Adult
-
Small Doses: Personal Stories From An Afro-Palestinian