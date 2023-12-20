Family Spent $10,000 On Disney+ Subscription, Instead of Park Passes

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Family Purchases $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney Vacation, Only to Realize They’re for Disney+ (Exclusive)

Mistakes happen, and sometimes those mistakes can be very costly.

Like this family whose dream Disney vacation was nearly derailed by a hilarious mix-up that went viral on TikTok.

A long-awaited Christmas trip with 16 family members was in jeopardy when the Grandparents, in charge of the trip, realized they’d accidentally bought $10,000 worth of Disney+ subscriptions instead of park passes.

Adding to the stress, the trip was just six days away, and the gift card numbers were scratched off, making returns impossible.

Luckily for them, the family’s niece shared the unfolding drama on TikTok. The video went viral and eventually caught Disney’s attention.

Within 24 hours, Disney, touched by the family’s story and the online support, converted the streaming gift cards into park passes.

A happy ending to this story for this family’s holiday vacation. All thanks to the power of the internet and social media.

Source:: Page Six