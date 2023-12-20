Listen Live
The Buzz

Family Spent $10,000 On Disney+ Subscription, Instead of Park Passes

Published on December 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Family Purchases $10,000 in Gift Cards for Disney Vacation, Only to Realize They’re for Disney+ (Exclusive)

Lastly,

Mistakes happen, and sometimes those mistakes can be very costly.

Like this family whose dream Disney vacation was nearly derailed by a hilarious mix-up that went viral on TikTok.

A long-awaited Christmas trip with 16 family members was in jeopardy when the Grandparents, in charge of the trip, realized they’d accidentally bought $10,000 worth of Disney+ subscriptions instead of park passes.

Adding to the stress, the trip was just six days away, and the gift card numbers were scratched off, making returns impossible.

Related Stories

Luckily for them, the family’s niece shared the unfolding drama on TikTok. The video went viral and eventually caught Disney’s attention.

Within 24 hours, Disney, touched by the family’s story and the online support, converted the streaming gift cards into park passes.

A happy ending to this story for this family’s holiday vacation. All thanks to the power of the internet and social media.

Source:: Page Six

RELATED TAGS

disney Disneyland headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion streaming service subscription the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close