A Man’s marriage proposal ends up with him getting arrested.

A romantic clifftop proposal in Turkey took a horrifying turn when a woman fell nearly 100 feet to her death. Her boyfriend claims it was a tragic accident, but her family suspects foul play and now police are investigating.

The boyfriend’s initial story paints a picture of a joyous moment. One where he proposed, she accepts. Then he says he left her at the edge of the cliff to grab food and drinks from his car and then heard her scream. He said he returned to find she had fallen over the ledge.

Her family feels differently. They said she suffered from panic attacks and had a fear of heights, which was reportedly later corroborated by her medical records. Also, that she was planning on ending their relationship.

The family then filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office that this was a murder not an accident.

After an investigation along with evidence, Police now believe that she rejected his proposal and a struggle ensued. They said the boyfriend still had the engagement ring in a box in his pocket. And they also found a broken speaker and shattered glasses where the proposal went down.

He was arrested and remains in jail awaiting a trail.