TSA Agents Stop Man Over Loaded Diaper Contents

Published on December 21, 2023

 TSA agents stop man who tried to sneak bullets through in a baby diaper

Next,
A man gets stopped by TSA agents because of a loaded diaper. But this diaper wasn’t loaded with what you think.
Security officers at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, found 17 bullets concealed inside a disposable baby diaper.
The apparently clean diaper was removed from a passenger’s carry-on bag after it triggered an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, according to the TSA.

He initially claimed he didn’t know how the bullet-filled diaper ended up in his bag. And later he suggested his girlfriend put it there,
Regardless, that didn’t stop police from citing him for unlawful possession of the 9mm ammunition.
According to agents people have tried a variety of methods, such as trying to hide ammunition into Mentos containers and Nike sneaker boxes.
Firearms are allowed to be transported as checked luggage, but only in a locked, hard-sided container .
So why are people trying to sneak guns on planes.
Who are you so mad at or who is so mad at you that you have to fly with guns and ammo in your carry on.
Times are crazy.

Source: NBC Washingotn

