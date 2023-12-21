A New Bill: To Get Chic-Fil-A To Open On Sundays:

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

New York bill would force some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays

This might drive you crazy. You have a taste for some Chic-Fil-A you might even order some or get in your car and drive to one just to remember or find out that they’re closed because it’s Sunday.

Well this could change store hours at some locations. More specifically the restaurants located inside of rest stops in New York City.

A proposal from New York State Assembly would require them to remain open seven days a week.

The bill states, “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” Also, “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

So far Chic-Fil-A has not responded.

But we will see how far this goes and if it works.

I can see people driving to New York for some Chic-Fil-A on a Sunday

