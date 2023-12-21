Listen Live
The Buzz

A New Bill: To Get Chic-Fil-A To Open On Sundays:

Published on December 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

New York bill would force some Chick-fil-A locations to open on Sundays

Lastly,

This might drive you crazy. You have a taste for some Chic-Fil-A  you might even order some or get in your car and drive to one just to remember or find out that they’re closed because it’s Sunday.

Well this could change store hours at some locations. More specifically the restaurants located inside of rest stops in New York City.

A proposal from New York State Assembly would require them to remain open seven days a week.

Related Stories

The bill states, “While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” Also, “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

So far Chic-Fil-A has not responded.

But we will see how far this goes and if it works.

I can see people driving to New York for some Chic-Fil-A on a Sunday

Source:: Page Six

RELATED TAGS

fast food chains headlines Interesting Headlines News restaurants Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close