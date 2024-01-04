Listen Live
Celebrity Couple T.I. & Tiny Claim Innocence After more allegations of sexual assault

Published on January 4, 2024

T.I. and Tiny say they ‘are innocent of these fake claims’ amid sexual assault lawsuit

Being accused of Sexual assault and drugging is not funny.
And Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny respond to facing resurfaced allegations of sexual assault in a new lawsuit. The couple denied the accusations made by an unidentified person, referred to as Jane Doe.
The accuser claims she met the couple in 2005, leading to a night at a hotel where she alleges explicit and non-consensual acts took place.

A night which allegedly included spiked drinks, undressing, showering with the couple, massage oil rubbing, porno movies. And other things such as T.I. allegedly putting his toes inside her vajayjay while Tiny straddled her back.
The lawsuit also accuses the couple of battery, negligence, false imprisonment, and emotional distress. The accuser seeks damages, lost earnings, and legal fees, with a request for a jury trial.
We’ll see what happens next with that.
But it didn’t take the internet long to jump all over this. You may see memes of Toes a lot today on your timeline.
Taking putting your foot in it to a whole other level.

Source: The LA Times

