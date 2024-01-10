Listen Live
A New Study Might Make You Think Twice About Drinking Bottled Water.

Published on January 10, 2024

Researchers find a massive number of plastic particles in bottled water

First up.
Hold onto your reusable bottles, folks!
A new study just found microscopic plastic fragments in bottled water, some 10 to 100 times more than previously estimated. That’s right, we’re talking about 240,000 tiny pieces of plastic per liter, lurking in your favorite brand.
But wait, there’s more! Most of these plastic invaders aren’t even the microplastics we’ve been hearing about. They’re even tinier,

The study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that  90% of the plastic fragments were these ultra-tiny pieces called nanoplastics, and could be even more dangerous. Think “smaller than a human hair”, easily absorbed by your body, and potentially mistaken for your own cells.
Researchers haven’t named the brands, but they tested three and found the plastic could be coming from… drumroll… the water filters themselves!
Well, plastic is bad for the environment and for our bodies. So our bottled water habit might need a rethink. Time to refill those reusable bottles and ditch the plastic.
Looks like its better for us and for the planet.
Source: NPR

