MLK Jr’s Daughter Defends Mother Coretta with Some Choice Words For Actor Johnathan Majors

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Bernice Says Mom ‘Wasn’t a Prop’ Following Jonathan Majors’ Weird Comments

Next,

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of the iconic civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr., is calling out actor Jonathan Majors for name-dropping her mother, Coretta Scott King, in his public struggles.

After Majors compared his new girlfriend to Coretta Scott King in a recent interview, King posted a powerful message on X: “My mother wasn’t a prop. She was a peace advocate before she met my father and instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand…my mama was a force.”

This isn’t the first time Majors has referenced Mrs. King during his ongoing public struggles. While on trial for allegedly harassing and assaulting his ex-girlfriend, he name-dropped Coretta Scott King as someone his ex should emulate. He then repeated the comparison during his “Good Morning America” interview, adding that his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, is his “Coretta.”

After that, I do not think Johnathan Majors will be comparing any of his partners to Ms. Coretta Scott King anymore.

You gone put some respect on my Momma’s name.