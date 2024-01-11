School Daze: This Celebrity Goes To PTA Conferences Stoned

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wiz Khalifa Says He Pulls up Stoned to Son’s Parent-Teacher Conferences: ‘They Know What’s Up’

Rapper Whiz Khalifa is keeping it all the way real about his lifestyle and his open support for marijuana.

In a refreshingly honest confession, he revealed he attends his son’s parent-teacher conferences… stoned.

On the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he explained: “They expect it! .Saying, yeah I’m pulling up stoned, I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything. But it’s because it’s really what I believe in and why not get the real one?”

Khalifa believes authenticity trumps societal expectations, and says he’s not changing who he is for anyone, not even school functions. Adding, it’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed.

