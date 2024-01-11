Michelle Obama Talks Real #CoupleGoals

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Obama gets real about the difficulties of marriage

Another person keeping it real is none other than former first lady Michele Obama. She wants to smash some unrealistic dreams about relationship rainbows and unicorns.

Her 31-year marriage to Barack (often hailed as #CoupleGoals) may be a goal for some, but in a recent chat with Jay Shetty, she reveals it’s far from a fairy tale.

“We’re not immune to struggles,” she declared, shattering the perfect-marriage mirage. “There’s broken stuff, even in the best relationships.”

She’s speaking up about it she says because generations past kept marital cracks under wraps, leaving young couples unprepared for bumps in the road. “When you don’t expect rough patches, you think ‘quit,’ “she explained. “But wait! Not every fight means divorce, honey!”

She even jokes, “Mad at your partner for a year? That’s nothing! You’ll be married for decades!” But where’s the line? Abuse, criminality, and oppression are deal-breakers, she says, but ultimately, “it’s up to you” to define what you can’t tolerate.

The key, she emphasizes, is in the choice. “Sustaining a relationship is choosing to figure it out,” she says. “Not quitting when it gets hard.” So ditch the #CouplesGoals filter and embrace the messy, beautiful reality of marriage – a journey of growth and commitment, one year, one rough patch, one choice at a time.

And I will be using this as reference at home.

Thank you Michelle.