Move Over Paris, Baltimore is also a Top Travel Destination in 2024

Published on January 11, 2024

Baltimore Among Top 52 Places To Visit Worldwide In 2024: NYT List

Lastly,
Baltimore is officially a travel hotspot. Earning a coveted spot on the New York Times’ “52 Places to Go in 2024” list.
This marks the second time in six years Charm City has charmed its way onto the prestigious list. And 2024 promises to be a banner year for Baltimore’s tourism scene.
Some reasons include:

“The 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act is bringing in a new Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center; the Baltimore Museum of Art is increasing the presence of Native artists with solo shows, thematic exhibitions and changes to displays and labels across the museum; and Baltimore Peninsula, a place for visitors and locals to shop, dine and play, will breathe new life into a long-neglected port area.”
The city was also described as a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts with a network of waterways called the Baltimore Blueway — open to kayaks, canoes, paddle boards and rowboats.
The CEO of Visit Baltimore stated, “Baltimore’s vibrant arts, culture, technology, and medical scene are just a few reasons why visitors love our walkable city, diverse neighborhoods, beautiful waterfront, and booming culinary scene.”
By making this year’s list, Baltimore joins Paris, Maui, Grenada, Brasilia, and Vienna, to name a few.
So your next vacation could be right here. You would at least save on air travel.
Source:: Patch.com

