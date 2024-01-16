Black Spotlight: The 75th Emmy Awards Sees Black Girl Magic Shine Bright

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

During a Very Black Night, 2 Young Women Make History at The 2024 Emmys

The Emmy’s had some very significant and historic black girl magic moments.

Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri made history at the 75th Emmys, becoming the first and third Black women to win in their respective categories. Brunson, creator and star of “Abbott Elementary,” took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Edebiri won for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in “The Bear.”

These wins are monumental as Brunson is only the second Black actress to win in her category, following Isabel Sanford in 1981. Edebiri adds to the legacy of Jackee Harry (1987) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (2022) as Black women honored for supporting roles.

Their Emmy wins were a historic double whammy, marking the first time Black women secured both Lead and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in the same year.

Congratulations to both women and to have it happen on MLK Jr. day just makes it even sweeter.