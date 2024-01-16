Yes Sir: Guess Who Is The Latest Member of The EGOT Club.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Elton John becomes an EGOT winner after scooping his first Emmy award

Next,

Keeping it with the Emmy awards.

Another historic moment took place during the award show.

A big win for legendary musician Elton John who won his first-ever Emmy Award Monday night for his Disney+ special, “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.”

The win was a significant one, making him the 19th member of the exclusive EGOT club.

This prestigious title is reserved for performers who have won awards in the four major realms of Hollywood: Emmys (television), Grammys (music), Oscars (film), and Tonys (Broadway).

The Rocket man at 76 years of age joins other EGOT stars like Viola Davis, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Whoopi Goldberg, and more.

Another award to add to his long and successful career.

Congrats to Sir Elton John