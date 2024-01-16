Where’s My $$$: R. Kelly Clueless About $10.5 Million Lawsuit Payout To Six Women.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly Claims He Was Unaware of Lawsuit That Led to Judge Awarding $10.5 Million to Six Women

Another chapter to add to the pied piper’s saga.

R. Kelly claims he was unaware of a 2023 lawsuit awarding six women $10.5 million over a canceled screening of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.

The R&B singer argues he would have fought the lawsuit if he knew about it. Blaming legal chaos and changes in representation for missing the suit. He even claims he “can’t read beyond a grade schooler” and relies on lawyers to explain legal documents.

The lawsuit stems from a 2018 screening in New York City shut down after a threat to “shoot up” the venue. Kelly and his then-manager Donnell Russell were accused of making repeated threats to silence the women featured in the docuseries.

Kelly now claims Russell was never his manager and blames him for any threats because “he did that for his own reasons.”

Russell received a one-year sentence in connection with the lawsuit.

R. Kelly, convicted in 2022 of racketeering and sex trafficking, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He faces an additional 20-year sentence for a child sex crimes charge.

And it seems he has more years in prison than money in his bank.

One thing I learned early on in life s that ignorance of the law does not mean lack of the law. Now R. Kelly is learning that lesson as well.