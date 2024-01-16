Where’s My $$$: R. Kelly Clueless About $10.5 Million Lawsuit Payout To Six Women.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
R. Kelly Claims He Was Unaware of Lawsuit That Led to Judge Awarding $10.5 Million to Six Women
Lastly,
Another chapter to add to the pied piper’s saga.
R. Kelly claims he was unaware of a 2023 lawsuit awarding six women $10.5 million over a canceled screening of the “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries.
The R&B singer argues he would have fought the lawsuit if he knew about it. Blaming legal chaos and changes in representation for missing the suit. He even claims he “can’t read beyond a grade schooler” and relies on lawyers to explain legal documents.
The lawsuit stems from a 2018 screening in New York City shut down after a threat to “shoot up” the venue. Kelly and his then-manager Donnell Russell were accused of making repeated threats to silence the women featured in the docuseries.
Kelly now claims Russell was never his manager and blames him for any threats because “he did that for his own reasons.”
Russell received a one-year sentence in connection with the lawsuit.
R. Kelly, convicted in 2022 of racketeering and sex trafficking, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He faces an additional 20-year sentence for a child sex crimes charge.
And it seems he has more years in prison than money in his bank.
One thing I learned early on in life s that ignorance of the law does not mean lack of the law. Now R. Kelly is learning that lesson as well.
Source:: Complex
More from Magic 95.9
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common
-
#ICYMI: Check Out The D.L. Hughley Show Podcast