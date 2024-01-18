Katt Williams Has His Eyes On Music Industry With New 2Pac Album

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wait, Why Is Katt Williams Working On a 2pac Album? With Cardi B?

Speaking of rappers. This comedian is releasing some bars from a legend.

I’m talking about Katt Williams, who’s upcoming project is not another comedy show, it’s an album.

On Suge Knight’s podcast, the comedian reveled he is working on a new 2Pac album with never-before-heard songs is in the works. Katt said he didn’t wanna let the cat out the bag but it’s unbelievable.” Also, that only the best would be featured on the project including a confirmed appearance from Cardi B.

Well, If true, this would be the first 2Pac release since 2006.

And if he can drum up the kind of hype he did with one interview, I’m sure he can do even more with a 2pac album.

