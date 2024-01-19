Chlöe Bailey’s Hairstylist Transforms Her Locs Into Stunning Goddess Braids On ‘The Tonight Show’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Chlöe Bailey’s hair stylist deserves all the praise for this award-winning look. On Jan. 19, the 25-year-old singer took to Instagram donning long goddess box braids infused with streaks of blonde and light brown highlights that covered her natural locs. Bailey wore the sultry hairstyle during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Jan.18.

Chlöe Bailey hides her locs with stunning goddess braids.

The “Have Mercy” hitmaker paired the sexy hairdo with two different outfits that showed off her curvy hips and slim thick frame. In one photo shared on Instagram, the celeb shined in a shimmering catsuit adorned with sparkling fringes. The actress and singer paired the look with a large black belt, gold hoop earrings, and chunky bracelets. Another image nestled within Bailey’s sizzling photo carousel captured her rocking a casual look complete with blue distressed jeans, a white turtleneck, and a beautiful fur trench coat as she smiled from ear to ear in front of The Tonight Show logo.

“Sweet like honey,” the sexy R&B singer captioned the slideshow. In the comments section, fans and celebs went wild for Bailey’s stunning goddess braids.“Hot!!” wrote the star’s sister, Halle Bailey.

Bailey wore her sexy fringe ensemble during a performance with BJ The Chicago Kid on Thursday. The Atlanta native joined the Chicago emcee onstage to perform their hit song “Honey” and she beamed like a star in the waist-snatching outfit.

If you missed it, check out Bailey and BJ’s killer set below.

Chlöe Bailey rocked short hair for her Dionne Warwick tribute performance.

Bailey has been showing off several versatile looks with her hair as of late. In December, Bailey rocked a sleek pixie cut during a tribute performance in honor of legendary singer and actress Dionne Warwick at the 46th annual Kennedy Center Honors. The multi-talented star channeled the iconic soul artist’s mod ’60s hairstyle as she sang a stellar rendition of Warwick’s 1964 classic “Walk on By.” Bailey paired the cute pixie cut with a light pink ballroom gown and a diamond-encrusted necklace.

On Instagram, the Ungodly Hour singer gave fans a look at the chic look, calling it “Timeless.”

“What an honor it was to sing and celebrate Dionne Warwick at the Kennedy Center in front of the president and many of my inspirations,” she added in the caption. “Unforgettable night.”

Earlier this month, the Swarm actress took to Instagram rocking long box braids as she soaked up the sun in a sexy bikini.

Keep the looks coming, Chlöe! We love it.

DON’T MISS…

Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam

5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs

Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie

Chlöe Bailey’s Hairstylist Transforms Her Locs Into Stunning Goddess Braids On ‘The Tonight Show’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com