Ravens, Their fans, And Legendary Artist Chery Lynn Are All Winning Big Right Now.

Cheryl Lynn Responds to “Encore” Going Viral Amid Baltimore Ravens Success: ‘There’s No Better Feeling’

Baltimore Ravens fans victory dances have a new soundtrack: Cheryl Lynn’s 1983 disco anthem “Encore.” After local TikTokers started dancing to the song, fans adopted it as their celebratory anthem during the Ravens’ winning streak.

The magic started in November when local dancers unleashed their moves to “Encore.” As the Ravens racked up wins against the Bengals, Rams, and Dolphins, so did the song’s popularity. Streams on Spotify soared by 30,000 in a single day, and Lynn herself – the proud owner of her music rights for 35 years – is enjoying the “lovely” royalty boost.

Lynn found one of those videos on X and commented, “Brings me delight. I’ve given 50 years of musical service, and seeing that spill out into people who actually like it is the best feeling. Thank you, 41 years later, for still crushing it with this jam.

The good news continue for Ravens fans and Cheryl Lynn after the Ravens beat the Houston Texans to head to the AFC championship game, fans are sharing more videos featuring the hit song.

And it looks like the Ravens flock has a new member. She also showed her support for the team on X saying, “Only rooting for the Ravens. #RavensFlock Let the Encore continue.” With a purple heart.

Congratulations to the Ravens, the Flock, and Cheryl Lyn, they’re all winning right now.