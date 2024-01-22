Neighbors Argument Over Snoring Ends Tragically.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Pennsylvania Man Kills Neighbor Over Loud Snoring Dispute

A neighborly dispute turns deadly.

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal confrontation with his neighbor over the suspect’s loud snoring. According to authorities, the incident unfolded when the victim, Robert Wallace, confronted Christopher James Casey about his disruptive snoring.

The argument escalated, and Casey allegedly stabbed Wallace multiple times with a large knife. Wallace was transported to the hospital but later died. Casey also sustained a self-inflicted stab wound and received treatment at the same hospital.

Police stated they were familiar with the two men for their “ongoing arguments, including arguments about the defendant’s loud snoring, which the victim could hear through the shared wall of the two residences.”

Casey faces charges of third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and weapons possession. He remains in jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing later this month.

Conflict resolution lets normalize that.

A lot of people and communities could benefit from it.