Want to Stop Snoring? Try This Tongue Exercise.

I’m a sleep expert — this simple exercise will help you stop snoring

Lastly,

After hearing a story like that. You may want to stop snoring if you do.

Snoring is caused by air squeezing through a narrow or obstructed airway, and it can be a symptom of a larger problem, like sleep apnea

And during this time of year, research has shown that snoring can worsen in the winter. Turns out, the cold weather can make snoring worse thanks to pollution, smoke, and even holiday weight gain.

But before you make any drastic remedy decision, add this 30-second tongue exercise to your nighttime routine.

Close your mouth and move your tongue in one direction 10 times, then in another direction 10 times, and then in a third direction for the final round. Snorers are expected to witness results after just three nights, boasting a 59% reduction in symptoms.

Recommendations from the CEO of mattress retailer MattressNextDay , who also advises switching to an anti-allergy pillow; avoiding foods with dairy; sleeping with a tennis ball underneath you to ensure you sleep on your side; taking a hot shower before bed; and ditching alcohol.

Snoring is a nearly universal phenomenon. According to studies, 45% of adults snore occasionally, and 25% snore on a regular basis, with overweight and elderly people bearing the brunt of the burden.

It also has been linked to the development of diabetes, hypertension, and other conditions.

So get your body in shape and your tongue too. Add tongue exercises to your new year resolutions and stop snoring.

Hope it works.