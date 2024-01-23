Internal Reports Reveal Allegations of Teacher Abuse in Baltimore City Schools

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Students hit with ruler, taped to chair in reports of Baltimore School employee misconduct

Keeping it in the education system.

Through a public records request, Project Baltimore was able to obtain internal investigative documents that detailed serious allegations of teacher abuse against students in Baltimore City Schools.

The reports, spanning the last four years, detail instances of employees crossing the line.

One report describes an employee striking a student with a ruler during a meltdown. Another details an employee throwing a chair and threatening to do the same to a student. Other cases include employees permitting kids to strap another student to a chair, hit a student with a classroom door, and splashed a student in the face with a bottle of water.

The identities of the schools and staff members are all concealed in these internal investigation reports. However, City Schools confirmed the claims in each case, and the involved staff members are no longer employed by the district.

In a 2022 survey conducted by the National Education Association, the nation’s largest teachers union, a staggering 76% of educators identified behavioral issues as a major factor driving them out of the profession.

Not a good sign for students, teachers, or parents.