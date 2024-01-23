Flight Delay: Passenger Notices Missing Screws on Planes Wing Prior To Take off.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

NYC-bound flight canceled when passenger notices missing bolts on plane wing

Lastly,

Speaking of signs.

Imagine being on a plane and before take off, you notice something wrong with the plane.

A Virgin Atlantic flight bound for New York was dramatically canceled just before takeoff last week after a passenger spotted what appeared to be several missing screws on the plane’s wing.

Despite assurances from the airline that the wing was safe, The passengers concerns grew due to a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines plane losing part of its fuselage mid-flight.

Virgin Atlantic, prioritizing passenger and crew safety, canceled the flight to allow for additional maintenance checks. Engineers inspected the Airbus A330 and replaced the missing fasteners.

The local chief wing engineer said “Each of these panels has 119 fasteners, so there was no impact to the structural integrity or load capability of the wing, and the aircraft was safe to operate.”

Regardless, Virgin Atlantic apologized for the inconvenience and rebooked passengers onto alternate flights to New York.

But for a passenger, missing screws on a wing doesn’t look like a thing to just ignore.

So better safe than sorry.