Pastor Accused of Cryptocurrency Scam: Said The Lord Told Him To

Pastor Accused of Stealing $1.3 Million in Cryptocurrency Scheme Says God Gave Him the Co-Sign

A Colorado pastor and his wife allegedly defrauded their Christian community of over $1.3 million through a cryptocurrency scheme called INDXcoin. The Colorado Division of Securities accused the couple of using their religious influence to convince followers that God wanted them to invest, promising riches in return.

Despite raising nearly $3.2 million, INDXcoin was declared “practically worthless” by regulators. According to the lawsuit, the couple stole $1.3 million and spent it on personal costs such as a Range Rover, luxury items, and even a house remodeling that they said God directed them to accomplish.

The pastor admitted to taking the money in a video statement, but defended his actions. Claiming that half went to taxes and the remainder was guided by divine guidance. However, authorities portray a different picture. Accusing him of taking advantage of his community’s confidence and making false promises of wealth.

The couple is scheduled for court next week and face civil fraud charges.

One of the things I cannot stand is when people take advantage of innocent people.

Over research before you invest, in anything.