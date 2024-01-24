Woman Charged After Recording Sex Assault of 7 Year Old Girl

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Woman charged with rape after filming sex assault of 7-year-old girl, showing footage to another child: DA

Next,

Speaking of research. Find out more about your kids friends and the adults they’re interacting with.

It may prevent situations like this.

A 33-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, is facing a dozen charges, including rape, for allegedly facilitating the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl by a 54-year-old man.

The abuse was filmed by the woman, who later showed the disturbing video to another child.

Prosecutors claimed she confessed to the frightening allegations while speaking with officers.

According to the district attorney’s office, one victim told a nurse that Williams would improperly touch her on movie nights together. Another told police that the man would creepily rub her arms and legs but did not rape her because he knew she would alert authorities.

She faces a dozen accusations, including rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. Add to that aggravated indecent assault of a child, endangering the welfare of a child, and child pornography.

He is charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and two other related felony charges.

Knowing who your children are around is extremely vital for their protection.