Drunk Stealing: Women Arrested For Stealing $2500 worth of Popular Stanley Cups.

Published on January 24, 2024

Woman arrested for stealing 65 Stanley Cups identified as 23-year-old Delany Garcia-Lopez

Lastly,
While we’re talking about women getting arrested.
Delany Garcia-Lopez is facing grand theft charges after allegedly stealing 65 Stanley Cups, valued at $2,500, from a store. The popular tumblers which retail for $45 have become a hot commodity. Even sparking bidding wars, aggressive shoppers, scams, and counterfeit products.
Police detained the lady after a retail store clerk allegedly saw her “take a shopping cart full of Stanley bottles without paying for them,” according to the police department’s Facebook post. The suspect then “refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise,” and an officer had to initiate a traffic stop to catch the accused thief.

And to make it worse, she also faces a DUI charge as her blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.
If convicted, she could face up to three years in prison for grand theft and probation and a fine for the DUI
Not too many great decisions are made when you’re drunk. And stealing and driving are on  that list.
And those cups are not worth a record and jail time.
Source:: NY Post

