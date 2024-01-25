Tonight: A First For The United States and Capital Punishment: Nitrogen Gas Execution

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Supreme Court allows Alabama to carry out first-ever execution by nitrogen gas of death row inmate Kenneth Smith

First up.

The Supreme Court has cleared the way for Alabama to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith using nitrogen hypoxia. A process of inhaling nitrogen gas at deadly concentrations, to the point of asphyxiation.

During the execution, Smith will be strapped on a gurney and forced to breathe nitrogen through a gas mask until his body runs out of oxygen and shuts down completely.

A first-of-its-kind method that has sparked controversy and raised ethical concerns. A method sparking outrage from both medical professionals and veterinarians who refuse to use it on animals,

In 2020, the American Veterinary Medical Association advocated against using nitrogen gas to euthanize most mammals, calling it “distressing.”

Some experts say it could cause him to experience excessive pain or a torturous death. And even endanger others present during the execution.

Some science FYI: While humans breathe nitrogen every day (it accounts for 75% of the air), this colorless, odorless gas becomes poisonous when inhaled without sufficient oxygen.