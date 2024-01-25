Chasing Likes: You Tuber Arrested For Content with Alleged Animal Cruelty.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Oh.My.God: Police Say Clout Chasing YouTuber Did What?

Speaking of toxic. Social media has some folks out here chasing likes for clout and money and doing some really disturbing things to get it.

A Pennsylvania woman faces animal cruelty charges after allegedly posting videos of herself torturing and killing animals on YouTube. The disturbing content, reported by PETA, showed her mutilating and killing rabbits, chickens, and frogs.

She ran a YouTube channel called “Motheranddaughter” with over 20,000 subscribers. One video reportedly showed her plucking feathers from a live chicken, hacking its neck, and sawing its head off while pinning it down with her foot.

and singing “Happy Death Day.”

Investigators wrote in the complaint that many of her viewers were there for sexualized content and say she sought likes and encouraged viewers to make sexual comments before the killings.

Her content got her likes but it ‘s also what got her caught. Police identified her through a home tour video which was posted on the channel.

She currently faces four counts of animal cruelty related to four separate incidents.

She should ‘ve known PETA was gonna come for her.