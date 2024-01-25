50 Cent looking like 25 Cent after 40 pound weight loss. He Explains.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent Addresses 40-Pound Weight Loss and Denies Ozempic Use

Entertainment mogul and Rapper 50 cent is looking more like 25 cents after a big weight loss which has sparked all kinds of speculation.

So 50 addressed the situation, revealing he’s dropped over 40 pounds, from 253 to 210 pounds, through hard work and dedication.

He shared a video on Instagram explaining he achieved his weight loss by working out intensely, not by using Ozempic, a weight-loss drug. Also that he’s sticking to his goal of practicing abstinence which has helped him “train harder.” Adding that he feels great and thinks more people should try it.

Get Rich or Die Tryin’. 50 Cent is currently in the home stretch of the Final Lap Tour , commemorating the 20th anniversary of his debut album

So maybe that’s been the key to losing weight all a long. No sex and working out.

It seems to be working well for 50.