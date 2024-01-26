Crews are investigating after multiple manhole cover explosions were reported Thursday night in Downtown Baltimore.
Hundreds were left without power through Friday morning as crews continued investigating the cause.
According to fire officials, the preliminary cause of the explosions is believed to be electrical.
Crews responded to the 300 block of North Charles Street to find smoke coming from multiple manhole covers and fire emitting from one manhole cover, the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, the fire impacted underground electrical conduits along the street.
BGE said in a statement that the electric system was de-energized so crews could put out the fire, cutting power to about 1600 customers.
The company assisted with the response and said its crews would be investigating.
“Customers may experience additional temporary service interruptions during the restoration process so that new underground electric cables can be installed,” BGE said in a statement.
The incident prompted evacuations at five locations nearby and Downtown Baltimore City circuit courthouses are closed Friday as emergency work continues.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Manhole Cover Explosions Reported Thursday Night In Downtown Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
Manhole Cover Explosions Reported Thursday Night In Downtown Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good
-
Former ‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Says Every Man In Hollywood Has Been ‘Touched’
-
A Gallery Of NeNe Leakes’ Most Stunning Photos To Celebrate Her ‘HelloBeautiful’ Cover